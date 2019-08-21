APD’s Police Service Aide program still accepting applications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High schoolers with an interest in law enforcement have the chance to learn from the pros.

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Police Service Aide Program is still accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Participants will experience many of the same training courses as police cadets, while still in high school.

Students who complete the program are also eligible to earn seven college credits upon enrollment at CNM. The first day of class is Aug. 27.

