ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into a death Wednesday afternoon. The Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) Homicide Unit is involved in the case.
According to APD, officers responded to Mesilla Street Northeast and Central Avenue Southeast for a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. A person was found dead at that location.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road
- Albuquerque: City asks for capital outlay for Isotopes Park improvements
- Health: New Mexicans can now get healthcare options through their taxes
- New Mexico: VIDEO: Santa Fe officer sues city, department after a K-9 attacks face
Details on the case are limited at this time.