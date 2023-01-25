ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into a death Wednesday afternoon. The Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) Homicide Unit is involved in the case.

According to APD, officers responded to Mesilla Street Northeast and Central Avenue Southeast for a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. A person was found dead at that location.

Details on the case are limited at this time.