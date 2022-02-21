ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of writing fewer and fewer traffic tickets, Albuquerque Police is picking up the pace over the last month or so. An APD spokesperson said they’ve been focusing on problem areas like Central Ave. from 8th to Coors, but the fatal crash of a seven-year-old pedestrian led them to ramp up their efforts.

From speeding to running red lights, to cutting off pedestrians, people in Albuquerque said drivers in town can be dangerous. “I live right near Lead and, man, are people moving down Lead,” said Rafael Lecki, an Albuquerque resident.

“I think it’s a little bit hectic when folks don’t stop at the stop sign when you’re crossing,” said another Albuquerque resident.

“I feel like nobody really knows how to drive around here. Nobody knows how to use their turn signals,” said Selena Orona, an Albuquerque resident.

APD is cracking down on traffic violations. So far, from the beginning of the year to the first week of February, APD wrote 7,485 tickets. That’s up about 30% from an average five-week span in 2019 when the department wrote 55,819 that year, before the pandemic. Still, it’s down from about a decade ago when the department was writing more than 10,000 tickets a month.

An APD spokesperson said they’ve been doing more targeted operations recently, like the one on Central, which have been successful. The spokesperson said it led to a change in drivers’ behavior and fewer calls reporting traffic violations. The department said it’s now bringing similar operations to other parts of town.

“I feel like that’s actually a good thing considering a lot of people do break those violations,” said Orona.

“Maybe it’s a good idea to remind people, hey, there are rules to the road, you need to be courteous and careful,” said Lecki. “The most important thing is to get there safely, not to get there quickly.”

The number of deadly crashes in Albuquerque rose from 55 in 2019 to 85 last year. In the past, APD and the police union have chalked up the declining traffic ticket numbers to having too few officers.