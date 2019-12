ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is sending a letter to Santa Claus this year via Twitter.

Tuesday, the department posted a letter saying, “All we want for Christmas is more officers,” then encouraged people to apply online.

APD has been working for years to build the department, but finding qualified officers is getting harder and harder.

KRQE News 13 reached out to APD to find out how many open positions there are right now and are waiting to hear back.