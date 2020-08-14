APD works with community to stop potentially dangerous situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police reported Thursday they had recently assisted others in helping a man whose behavior had grown worrisome to others.
Officers were notified about a man who had been frightening community members. Recently, the man went into an open downtown business and began swinging a large knife around, causing the employee at the store to lock themselves in a bathroom.
APD’s Downtown Team began working to get the man the help he needed after officers learned he posed a potential threat. The team got a certificate for evaluation and located the man later in the day.
When officers made contact with him, the man was reported to be severely disorganized and was still carrying a knife. According to police, the man had misunderstood what a knife was and what it was used for. The officers determined he needed medical attention. The man was then taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.
