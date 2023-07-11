Erica Valdez was charged with murdering her husband on July 4, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man’s wife was charged for her husband’s death. Now, another person has been charged in connection to his murder on July 4.

The boyfriend of a woman charged with murdering her husband is now in custody for allegedly conspiring in his death.

Police arrested 34-year-old James Sena on Monday after they said he was involved in the shooting death of Joel Valdez on July 4.

Investigators said Sena and Valdez’s wife, Erica, had been dating for some time, and the two were involved in a shooting the night before.

Joel Valdez reportedly had confronted the two at a local motel on July 4.

Later that night, police said Erica Valdez and another man, possibly Sena. went to the Valdez home and shot her husband.

Erica Valdez was arrested for murder. Sena is charged with conspiracy.