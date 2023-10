ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have a suspect in custody after a hit and run in northwest Albuquerque.

Around 5:39 p.m., officers were called to a Valero on Coors for a man hitting a woman with a vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. Police say they believe the incident stemmed from a possible domestic dispute. The name of the suspect has not been released.