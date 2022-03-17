ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are continuing the crackdown on ATV drivers using public roads. It turned out one ATV driver already had a warrant out for his arrest when he was pulled over Sunday.

In all, officers stopped nine ATVs during Sunday’s operation and issued six citations. They say 10 drivers fled they tried to pull them over.

APD announced the crackdown shortly after the hit-and-run death of a seven-year-old outside the River of Lights in December.