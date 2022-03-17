ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are continuing the crackdown on ATV drivers using public roads. It turned out one ATV driver already had a warrant out for his arrest when he was pulled over Sunday.
Story continues below
- New Mexico News Podcast: How the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 16 de Marzo 2022
- New Mexico: Nine killed in U. of Southwest golf team bus crash
- Crime: Albuquerque gas station clerk fired after being shot in attempted robbery
In all, officers stopped nine ATVs during Sunday’s operation and issued six citations. They say 10 drivers fled they tried to pull them over.
APD announced the crackdown shortly after the hit-and-run death of a seven-year-old outside the River of Lights in December.