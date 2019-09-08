APD: Driver suffered fatal trauma inconsistent with vehicle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Central Ave. and Walter St. in southeast Albuquerque due to an active investigation Sunday following a single-vehicle crash.

Albuquerque Police report that officers responded to a crash involving one vehicle in the area around 11 a.m. where authorities discovered the driver succumbed to their injuries. However, police say further investigation revealed that the male driver had suffered trauma that was not consistent with a vehicle crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.