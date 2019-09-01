Live Now
Live Coverage: Tragedy in Odessa

APD: Victim hospitalized following shooting in southwest Albuquerque

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
legacy wpid-bkg-breakingnews-police-cop-lights-hk_103083

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating a shooting that took place in southwest Albuquerque early Sunday.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers responded to a disturbance call around 2:45 a.m. in the area near Central and 98th Street where shots were fired. Authorities say a male subject who was involved in the incident later arrived at Presbyterian Hospital with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was then taken to UNMH for additional treatment where he was last reported to be in stable but critical condition. Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss