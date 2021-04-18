APD use of force oversight agency filling vacant seats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group that works to hold APD accountable when it comes to complaints and use of force cases is filling long-vacant positions on its board. The Civilian Police Oversight Agency is expected to fill two of its three remaining vacant seats.

The two candidates are Gionne Ralph and Richard Johnson. The board hasn’t been fully-staffed in nearly three years and the group’s executive director says the additions would help lessen the workloads on the subcommittees, including case review, personnel, community outreach, and policy and procedure.

“We simply meet with the candidates to discuss with them what the expectations are as a board member for workload and for training,” said CPOA Executive Director Edward Harness. He says they hope to fill the ninth and last board position soon so they can create a training subcommittee. If city council signs off on the two appointments on Monday, Ralph and Johnson would be voting members by June.