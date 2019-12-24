APD unveils new police helicopter

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is hoping a new helicopter will help fight crime.

The city unveiled its new Airbus H-125 chopper on Monday. It will replace the previous 18-year-old one that couldn’t take off in extreme heat. The technology was also dated.

The new helicopter can be used at almost all times, gives a clear picture of license plates for chases, and even provides a live feed to police on the ground.

“For us, this symbolizes the need for us to modernize our police department, and at least we’re doing something very significant in getting a helicopter that’s going to effectively and adequately help support public safety in Albuquerque,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

City council approved the funding for the $5.5 million helicopter.

