APD, UNM lead Football Youth Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department and University of New Mexico’s football team came together for a fun-filled Saturday.

Fifth through eighth-graders visited Dreamstyle Stadium where they watched the Lobo Football team practice and even went through some drills themselves. They then met APD officers, getting a look at the department’s motorcycles and horses from the mounted unit.

“The culture we want to develop in the Albuquerque Police Department is that a person’s first interaction with the police is a positive interaction as a youth rather than a teenager getting pulled over for a minor traffic violation,” said Deputy Chief Harold Medina.

The event comes just one week from the season opener for Lobo Football at Dreamstyle Stadium.

