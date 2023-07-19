ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in southeast Albuquerque. APD says officers responded just after midnight to the area of Coal and Princeton to reports of a shooting.

Police say officers found two victims suffering from gunshot injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital. APD says one of the victims is listed in critical condition. Police say they have one person detained in relation to the shooting. No other information is available.