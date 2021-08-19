APD: Two officers shot, injured in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says two officers were shot and injured in northeast Albuquerque Thursday morning. The exact location of the incident is unknown at this time and no other information has been released.

The police department said in a statement that officers were responding to a “critical incident” in northeast Albuquerque, but didn’t provide any other information. They also haven’t released any details on what may have lead to the shooting.

Manzano High School has been put in a shelter in place. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.