ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of 3rd. St., north of Avenida Cesar Chavez. APD said officers responded to the area around 10:24 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Police officers arrived on scene and found three people who were injured during an echange of gunfire. According to APD, one person suffered life threatening injuries and two others are in stable condition at the hospital.