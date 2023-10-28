ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities reported a pedestrian was killed Friday night. Charges are expected to be pending.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said the crash took place just before 10 p.m. near Copper Avenue and Espejo NE. A preliminary investigation concluded a pickup truck was heading east on Copper while a pedestrian was also in the eastbound lane of the street. The driver reportedly hit the pedestrian.

APD said there were no signs of intoxication, the truck was “sealed pending warrants,” and charges will be pending.