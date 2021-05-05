APD trains some officers to be community ambassadors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department‘s ambassador program is taking shape. The department has recruited 12 officers to be ambassadors who will work closely with groups that haven’t had a strong relationship with the police.

The officers have gone through two training courses, emphasizing race-related issues and met with organizations that represent minority groups.

“In the past year, of my 26 years, I could say that we were really good at listening to neighborhood associations because they liked us. But this is about communicating and working with all groups. Especially groups that have struggled in the past at having a relationship with police in general,” said APD Chief of Police Harold Medina.

The ambassadors are expected to host at least one event each month and give briefing to the chief.