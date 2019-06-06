APD training community on dealing with problem neighbors Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Do you have an annoying neighbor? The Albuquerque Police Department says they might have the solution, and it does not involve calling them.

APD says they've been busy dealing with neighbors that don't get along. "Everything from disputes over a septic system to disputes over a cat," says Lt. Ferris Simmons.

Now, they want to give people the tools to solve arguments themselves. "From January 1 to yesterday, our officers responded to 1,074 just baseline neighborhood dispute calls," Simmons says.

APD officials are making the call and inviting people who've dealt with problem neighbors to the first "Community Classroom."

It's all a part of APD's community outreach effort. This class will give regular people a crash course in de-escalation tactics—simple things like giving personal space, changing your tone of voice, and adjusting your body language.

"To resolve issues between neighbors within the neighbor association and within the neighborhood groups would be great," says Liz Hohl

It's the first of many monthly courses aimed at teaching the community things like trauma training and self-defense, and lighten the call load for an already limited department. "Every time we can open up an officer for an opportunity to respond to a more priority call for service—something violent, something serious—the safer we're going to be," Simmons says.

The first "Community Classroom" is this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Old Town Police Substation.

APD says they plan on hosting these classes every month. Next month's class will focus on how to address bullying and peer pressure with your kids.