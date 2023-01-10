ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they’ve located a tiger while investigating a shooting. Officers were sent to Indiana Street near Zuni after a Shotspotter alert.

Officers also were told of a person who had been shot outside an Allsups. When they arrived, they heard another gunshot and found Kevin Gerardo Mercado who was armed.

Officers followed a trail of blood to a trailer, where they expected to find a person who had been injured. Instead, they found a Bengal tiger cub in a dog crate. It appears the cub was not injured and officers say a potential victim has not been located.

It’s not clear whether this is the same tiger that was never found following a raid at two Albuquerque homes back in September.