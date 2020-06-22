APD to release videos of police response to shooting at Oñate statue protest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that it will release videos on Monday, June 22 at 1 p.m. that show the police response to the shooting that followed a peaceful protest that took place in Old Town on June 15. APD states the gathering began as a peaceful demonstration that called for the removal of the Don Juan de Oñate statue outside of the Albuquerque Museum however the incident lead to a shooting that critically injured a man.

KRQE News 13 will stream the police briefing live on this page.