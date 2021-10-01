ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is expected to release new information about the August 19 shooting case on Juan Tabo that left four officers injured. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page with coverage beginning around 12:30 p.m.

The shooting happened outside of a Dutch Brothers Coffee stand on Juan Tabo at the intersection of Mountain. The suspect, 27-year-old James Ramirez, is accused of getting into a two-minute gunfight with officers as they attempted to stop him for a robbery investigation.

Four APD officers and Ramirez were shot during the gunfight. Sergeant Sean Kenny was shot in his bulletproof vest and received minor injuries. He detailed his account of the shooting during a September news conference.

APD Officer James Eichel was shot in the left forearm. He was released from the hospital about a week after the shooting. Officer Harry Gunderson was hit with shrapnel. The most seriously wounded, APD Officer Mario Verbeck was shot in the based on his neck. He was released from the hospital about two weeks after the shooting

The suspect, Ramirez is now facing a federal felon in possession of a firearm charge. Recently filed court documents indicated Ramirez was heavily armed when the shooting took place. Prosecutors say Ramirez was armed with a Glock pistol, six magazines and 53 rounds of ammo.