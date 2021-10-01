ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is expected to release new information about the August 19 shooting case on Juan Tabo that left four officers injured. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page with coverage beginning around 12:30 p.m.
Related Coverage
- ‘I am now your worst nightmare’: Wife of APD officer addresses mayor, police chief
- Good Samaritan hops wall, helps injured officer to safety after shooting
- Juan Tabo businesses lock down, close early in reaction to police shooting
- Officers named, more details released in NE Albuquerque shooting
- Officers named in NE Albuquerque shooting
- California man charged in Thursday’s officer shooting
- Public’s help sought in identifying person of interest in officer shooting
- Four APD officers recovering, one in critical condition following NE shooting
- APD: Deadly rollover along I-40, may be connected to officer shooting
- Neighbors react to manhunt following police shooting
- Four officers injured after responding to robbery in northeast Albuquerque
The shooting happened outside of a Dutch Brothers Coffee stand on Juan Tabo at the intersection of Mountain. The suspect, 27-year-old James Ramirez, is accused of getting into a two-minute gunfight with officers as they attempted to stop him for a robbery investigation.
Four APD officers and Ramirez were shot during the gunfight. Sergeant Sean Kenny was shot in his bulletproof vest and received minor injuries. He detailed his account of the shooting during a September news conference.
APD Officer James Eichel was shot in the left forearm. He was released from the hospital about a week after the shooting. Officer Harry Gunderson was hit with shrapnel. The most seriously wounded, APD Officer Mario Verbeck was shot in the based on his neck. He was released from the hospital about two weeks after the shooting
The suspect, Ramirez is now facing a federal felon in possession of a firearm charge. Recently filed court documents indicated Ramirez was heavily armed when the shooting took place. Prosecutors say Ramirez was armed with a Glock pistol, six magazines and 53 rounds of ammo.