ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is planning to release new information Thursday about a police shooting that resulted in the death of a suspected car thief in August. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the news briefing on this page beginning around 1 p.m.

The shooting APD is expected to discuss unfolded around 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Albuquerque Police says two officers opened fire and killed a suspect who brandished a gun near the intersection of Menaul and Northeastern.

During a media briefing after the incident, APD Deputy Chief Eric Garcia said the shooting happened about an hour after police found a stolen car in the parking lot of a Walmart along Wyoming near Indian School. APD says officers watched two suspects, a man and a woman, get out of the car and walk northeast along Northeastern Boulevard, toward Menaul.

APD says the officers involved in the shooting were on foot, following the suspects when the male was confronted and ran. Police say as the male suspect ran, he turned around and pointed a firearm. APD says officers shot and killed the suspect at the scene.

“They (APD officers) contacted the subject, at which time the male fled, turned around with a firearm and pointed it at the officers,” said Deputy Chief Eric Garcia on August 15. “(The female is) being questioned.”

It’s unclear if the suspect fired any shots or what kind of gun he had. Since the incident occurred, neither of the male or female suspects involved in the case have been identified by APD.