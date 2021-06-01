APD to release details on in-custody deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department will hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 to release information regarding two recent in-custody deaths. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

APD reports that investigations are ongoing in two incidents. One happened on April 4 in northwest Albuquerque while the other took place on April 15 in the northeast region of the city. Authorities say that the Multi-Agency Task Force investigates in-custody deaths just as MATF detectives investigate officer-involved shootings.

On April 4, APD reported that a man suffered a medical episode during an arrest and died at the scene. No other information was released on the incident. The man’s identity is unknown.

Police reported that on April 15 officers were dispatched to Chelwood Park Dr. in northeast Albuquerque for a man attempting to harm himself. APD stated that officers arrived at the scene and saw a male armed with a knife and suffering from multiple wounds.

Authorities say the male was taken from the scene and transported to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.