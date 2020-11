Watch news briefing on this page at 10 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department will release details of recent officer-involved shootings during a news briefing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing.

Acting Lt. Hollie Anderson and representatives of the Multi-Agency Task Force are expected to be in attendance.

