APD to release details of recent officer-involved shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department will release details of recent officer-involved shootings during a briefing at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 26. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

APD Acting Lt. Hollie Anderson will provide an overview of two incidents. APD was involved in an officer-involved shooting incident on February 21 where a man was fatally shot.

Witness video appears to show 40-year-old Claude Trivino armed with a weapon near San Mateo and Copper. Trivino appears to charge at police and at least one officer used a taser and fired shots at him. Police said they recovered a knife at the scene and that an officer suffered a minor laceration.

In a separate incident, APD reported that a suspect fled the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 7. Police stated that initial information indicated that an officer and a driver got into an altercation that resulted in an officer discharging his firearm.

Police reported that the following morning detectives learned that the driver took himself to a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.