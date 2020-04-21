APD to release details of March 30 officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department will release details in a presentation on Tuesday regarding an officer-involved shooting that took place on March 30, 2020.

On Tuesday, March 30, 2020, APD officers initiated a welfare check on Valente Acosta-Busttillo at a home on Edith, south of Coal at 1 p.m. on Monday after they received a call from his employer who had not heard from him for several days. APD states that as they made contact with Acosta-Busttillo, they discovered he had a warrant for a violent felony and attempted to arrest him.

According to police, Acosta-Busttillo engaged in a confrontation with officers and after using non-lethal force, at least one officer fired his gun to stop the actions of Acosta-Busttillo who later died from his injuries at a hospital. APD is expected to release additional details of the incident.

