WATCH LIVE: APD to provide update on recent homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Interim Chief Harold Medina and leaders from the Albuquerque Police Department will give an update on recent homicides. The news conference is slated to start at 1 p.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the update on this page.

The news conference comes after Albuquerque’s latest homicide which happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the Jefferson Crossing Apartments in response to multiple people having been shot. Two women were pronounced dead at the scene and the third victim, a male, was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he is in stable condition.

