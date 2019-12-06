APD to provide update on October officer-involved shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department is expected to provide details on two officer-involved shootings that took place in October.

October 14

The first shooting occurred on October 14 when officers responded to an apartment 400 block of Tennessee regarding a domestic dispute around 2 a.m. After arriving officers say they were confronted by an armed man with a gun.

Police say the man was shot by SWAT officers around 6:30 a.m. A female was also inside the apartment was uninjured.

The relationship between the man and woman is unknown. Both of their identities remain unknown,

October 25

On October 25, officers responded to a call reporting an attempted carjacking near Menaul and Carlisle around 5:40 p.m. It’s unclear when the incident happened but say officers were able to catch up with the suspects a block away near Menaul and Morningside.

Responding officers reportedly found the two men in a different car than the one they were accused of trying to steal. When officers tried to stop that car, APD says the passenger got out and “confronted” officers.

The passenger was shot and killed. Investigators say a gun was found beside the man who was shot.

The driver of the car was detained and questioned by officers. APD has not identified the man who was shot or the driver who was detained.