APD to increase presence at shopping malls, Summerfest through back-to-school weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Saturday, Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Department Chief Mike Geier announced that officers will be increasing their presence at department stores such as Walmart for the remainder of the back-to-school shopping holiday weekend.

“We want to reassure the public-Albuquerque residents and neighbors from throughout the state- who are taking advantage of the tax-free holiday to shop for back-to-school items,” said Mayor Keller.

This comes after multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting at a Walmart in an El Paso, Texas shopping center on Saturday.

APD also announced that they will have additional resources and teams at Downtown Summerfest happening Saturday night at the Civic Plaza.

“APD is thinking about our neighbors and family in El Paso. As we offer support to them during this tragedy, we are mindful that we have a job to do in Albuquerque, and that is to do everything in our power to keep people safe,” said Chief Geier.

