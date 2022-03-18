ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque will soon get a big update to its 911 emergency system. The Albuquerque Police Department says by the end of this year, a new computer-aided dispatch system will be able to track where officers are in the city using GPS so the nearest officer is sent to the call in an emergency.

It comes as part of a new contract with Motorola. Last year, the city says it handled more than 440,000 911 calls and roughly 82% of those calls were answered within 20 seconds.

They are still trying to reduce dispatch time and APD expects this new system to help. “It allows us to have GPS location on the officers in their cars, so we can get away from dispatching by beat in certain instances,” said APD Deputy Chief JJ Griego.

The city says it also needs to hire more 911 operators and dispatchers.