APD hosts gun buyback event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is hoping fewer unwanted guns across the city will help reduce gun violence.

The department hosted a gun buyback at the Cesar Chavez Community Center Saturday. People turned over a total of 415 firearms no questions asked.

Five of the returned guns were reported stolen. People received $75 for handguns, shotguns and rifles. APD says it’s a way to help prevent unwanted guns from ending in the wrong hands.

“If you follow the possibility of a stolen gun, where it can lead it terms of gun violence, it’s a huge problem here in Albuquerque and we’re trying to take that out of the equation here in Albuquerque,” said Lt. Dennis Tafoya.

APD says the guns collected will be used for an art project addressing gun violence.