APD to host annual camp virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is hosting its annual Camp Fearless virtually this year. The camp is geared toward seven to 13-year-olds though anyone can view the videos online. APD says its goal is to help foster trust between police and the community with topics such as public safety, APD’s specialized units and health and wellness.

The camp started Wednesday and participants are expected to watch all the videos online by the end of the month. For more information, click here.