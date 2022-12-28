ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina and department leaders discussed the 117 murder suspects arrested this past year and the trends associated with the people police believe are behind these crimes.

APD gave a rundown on the demographics of people who have been arrested for murders this year. Police say there have been 119 murder victims in 2022. While APD says it has arrested 117 suspects this year; 81 of those suspects were involved in cases from 2022 and 36 of the suspects are related to cases from previous years. Police say 84% of the arrests were men and 16% were women, with 11 of those arrests being juveniles.

Chief Medina says there is an ongoing concern with the number of guns being illegally sold on the black market. Police says half the murders were connected to a violent crime, like robberies during drug or gun deals and fights. Police say there are still 51 unsolved murders from 2022.

In the next legislative session, APD says the department is calling on lawmakers to invest more resources and funding into the criminal justice system.