ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are taking steps to help victims of domestic violence better. City officials say 1-in-3 women and 1-in-7 men in New Mexico will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.
APD is creating a new Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART). Thanks to a roughly $56,000 grant, the unit will provide officers with specialized training and allow them to offer resources to victims in real-time, including the ability to issue emergency restraining orders.
Twenty officers will be chosen for the new “DART” unit, which should be up and running next year.