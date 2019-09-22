APD: Tips sought in case of kidnapped woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a woman who they say was taken by force by an unknown man.

According to police, 37-year-old Chamisa Toya and her boyfriend James Metts met an unknown man Saturday morning at the Circle K at Central and San Pedro. Authorities say the couple left with the individual for a few hours and the man told the couple he would drop them off at the 7-Eleven at Kathryn and San Mateo.

When James exited the truck, the man put Chamisa in a headlock and drove away with the passenger door still open. The incident took place around 5:28 a.m.

APD says the male was driving a white Ford F-150 that is similar to the 2001 model and has a white rack with stock wheels and had several items in the bed of the truck.

The suspect is described as a white male about 50 to 60-years-old, 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Chamisa is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Police have released an image of Chamisa as well as the white Ford F-150.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Chamisa Toya is asked to call 242-COPS.

