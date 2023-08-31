ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people dead in southeast Albuquerque overnight. Police say officers responded to the area of Rhode Island St. and Bell Ave. to reports of a shooting.

APD says officers arrived on scene and found three people with gunshot wounds. Two of those people were dead on scene and the third was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Police say the investigation is active. APD’s homicide unit is taking over the investigation. No other details are known. This is a developing story.