APD testing firearm technology, asking community to stay alert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is planning to test its ShotSpotter technology around the city tonight. Officers will block off areas to make sure they are free of people, then fire live rounds to see how the shot-detection systems are working.

Officers will still be dispatched as normal to calls not related to the testing.

