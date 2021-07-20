APD testing firearm technology, asking community to stay alert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is planning to test its ShotSpotter technology around the city tonight. Officers will block off areas to make sure they are free of people, then fire live rounds to see how the shot-detection systems are working.
Story continues below
- Politics: NM Supreme Court: Gas stations may be liable for selling fuel to intoxicated drivers
- Trending: Golden Crown Panaderia receives backlash over Facebook posts
- COVID: Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes: Third round of winners drawn
- Crime: $15k-$20k worth of items stolen from dance group visiting Albuquerque
- Don’t Miss: Multiple agencies conducting arroyo water rescue in Albuquerque
Officers will still be dispatched as normal to calls not related to the testing.