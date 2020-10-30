APD terminates academy commander for harassing whistleblowers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department announced the termination of Academy Commander Angela Byrd following an independent, outside investigation supported allegations she retaliated against academy staff and threatened to retaliate against cadets who submitted a formal complaint.

According to APD, over the last year, former Chief Michael Geier required Commander Byrd to report directly to him instead of a deputy chief. Geier also personally transferred officers out of the academy.

Supervisors were alerted to allegations of harassment and discrimination within the academy since late April 2020. They immediately alerted the chain of command and investigated the allegations. Around this time, an anonymous email was sent to APD’s Human Resources department alleging management was tolerating discrimination.

An outside investigation into the allegations was initiated by the city and affirmed multiple complaints against Commander Byrd, including allegations that she retaliated against an instructor and a sergeant. Interim Chief of Police Harold Medina sent a memo detailing these complaints in a memo on Friday:

Read the full press release below: