APD: Teen suspected of February murder arrested, searching for second suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said a suspect tied to the death of Elias Otero back in February is now in custody. Seventeen-year-old Adrian Avila turned himself in to police on Monday according to APD.

Last week, Avilla was charged with an open count of murder, kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit first degree murder. A second suspect, Anna Bella Dukes, 18, was also charged in connection with the murder but police are still searching for her.

Police suspect Dukes lured a man through social media. APD believes Dukes, along with 17-year-old Adrian Avila and two other suspects, held him at gunpoint–demanding cash, jewelry and a gun. They allegedly drove to his home and when they arrived, his brother, 24-year-old Elias Otero, came out of the house and threatened to shoot the suspects. Police say Avila then shot and killed Otero.