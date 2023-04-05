ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit has been busy handing out tickets along Central.
They patrolled between Atrisco and Coors for speeders and issued 48 citations.
Police Service Aides also issued 19 parking tickets.