APD targets aggressive, speeding drivers during ‘No Need to Speed’ operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that its Metro-Traffic Division has concluded a successful operation that targeted aggressive drivers on Paseo Del Norte and Coors Boulevard. The “No Need to Speed” operation was set up on the evening of August 19 along Coors between I-40 and Paseo Del Norte and on Paseo Del Norte between Coors and I-25.

APD states that as a result, officers handed out 126 speeding citations, 109 other moving citations, and one citation for reckless driving. Additionally, they also had two misdemeanor warrant arrests and one DWI arrest.

Police say the department targeted these areas due to an increase in public complaints as well as an uptick in serious and fatal crashes.

Latest News