Man arrested following SWAT situation in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in custody following a SWAT situation in northeast Albuqueruqe. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were trying to arrest a man Monday morning who had a felony warrant. The man was at the Motel 6 located at 7601 University Blvd NE.

The individual was refusing to exit the hotel room which is why the SWAT team was called. However, the individual has been taken into custody. Police have not released the man’s identity at this time. KRQE will provide an update as more information is released.

