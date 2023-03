ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team was called to the area of Central Ave. and Dorothy St. Wednesday morning. Police say the team was called as part of a pre-planned activation to serve an arrest warrant on a wanted suspect in the area.

APD says the suspect was safely taken into custody without incident. They say officers and detectives are still on scene investigating. No other information has been released.