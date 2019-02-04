Albuquerque-Metro

Suspect arrested following SWAT standoff in NW Albuquerque

Feb 04, 2019

Feb 04, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - One person is in custody after a SWAT situation near a northwest Albuquerque community center.

According to police, the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home Monday near the Los Duranes Community Center, near Rio Grande and I-40. The individual was barricaded inside a home in the 1800 block of Leonora Dr. NW.

Police say the suspect refused to follow instructions from officers but was eventually arrested. The surrounding streets in the area have been reopened. 

However, police have not released the suspect's identity or why they were wanted.

