ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched near Menaul Blvd. and Wyoming Blvd. Monday morning in regards to a domestic dispute. According to police, officers attempted to apprehend a suspect wanted for domestic violence charges in the area of Rhode Island St. and Claremont Ave. They say the individual barricaded inside their residence and refused to cooperate.

The SWAT and Crisis Negoatiing Team have been dispatched to the scene. No other information has been released.