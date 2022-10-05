ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it has activated SWAT for a barricaded person on Betts St near Constitution. Details are limited but police say the person is armed.
This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.