ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A cat didn't have to use one of its nine lives, thanks to some Albuquerque Animal Welfare officers.

A caller said the cat had been stuck about 25 feet up in a tree since Friday. The cat's back legs were dangling off a branch and it couldn't get its footing, so Lt. Wilton McKay climbed the tree and was able to free the cat safely.