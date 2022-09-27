ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were sent to the Whispering Sands Apartment Complex near Tramway and Central around 11 p.m. Monday night for a dispute between residents. Police say during the incident one of the people barricaded themselves in their apartment.

APD says while police were negotiating with them, the person came out of the apartment and shot at police. They say at least one officer shot back. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina said the suspect was hit and wounded and went back into the apartment, which led to a SWAT callout. Medina said the person eventually surrendered and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect is expected to survive. Medina said a firearm believed to be the suspect’s was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.