ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is in custody for allegedly setting fires in Albuquerque’s bosque Wednesday morning. Albuquerque Police Department says officers witnessed her igniting a fire near 2115 2nd St. SW, south of the Hispanic Cultural Center. No other information has been released at this time. KRQE News 13 has crews on the way and will update with more information.

Bosque Fire May 18, 2022 (Courtesy Kenneth McGlothin KRQE News 13)

